Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 29,148 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,148 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS EFG opened at $86.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.