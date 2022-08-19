Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 359 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $215.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.