Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

