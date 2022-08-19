Sunnova Energy International Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOVA. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

NOVA stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 55,575 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

