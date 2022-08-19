Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

