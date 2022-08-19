SVB Leerink Weighs in on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

