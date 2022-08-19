Swiss National Bank Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Helen of Troy worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $343,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.09. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.