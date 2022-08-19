Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNSL stock opened at $278.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $285.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

