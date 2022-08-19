Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Black Hills worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Black Hills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 232,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

