Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,900 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $335,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $20,740,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.70. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -90.09%.

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

