Swiss National Bank Purchases 18,300 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of SLM worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,850 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in SLM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,273,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in SLM by 221.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 89.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,340 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SLM by 5.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,789,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 99,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

