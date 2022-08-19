Swiss National Bank Purchases 56,500 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Insider Activity at LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at $824,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,360 shares of company stock valued at $229,162. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LXP stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.72.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

