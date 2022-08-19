Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

