Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Globus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $208.06 million 1.01 -$11.81 million ($1.56) -6.67 Globus Medical $958.10 million 6.88 $149.19 million $1.49 44.44

Profitability

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -14.00% -15.08% -7.66% Globus Medical 15.91% 11.81% 10.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tactile Systems Technology and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 1 8 0 2.89

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.14%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $77.36, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Tactile Systems Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.