Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Shares Gap Up to $14.17

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.17, but opened at $14.57. Takeda Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 52,560 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,751,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,515,000 after purchasing an additional 231,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

