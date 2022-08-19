Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Shares Gap Up to $14.17

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.17, but opened at $14.57. Takeda Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 52,560 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.
