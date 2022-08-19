Tango Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

