Tango Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ TNGX opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
