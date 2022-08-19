Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.94.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

