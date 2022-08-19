Tcwp LLC Invests $98,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $499.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.86 and its 200 day moving average is $464.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.