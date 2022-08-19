Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

