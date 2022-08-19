TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,339 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,039,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $68,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $30.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

