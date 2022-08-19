TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 118,709 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,709 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $106,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.