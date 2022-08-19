TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,373 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $67,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

