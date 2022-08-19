TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,692 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $66,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $281.66 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

