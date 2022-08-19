TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $67,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $416.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.76. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.