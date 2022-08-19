TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $70,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 416,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,910 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHT. StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

CHT opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 71.69%.

About Chunghwa Telecom



Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

