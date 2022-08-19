TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $89,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Price Performance
International Business Machines stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
