TD Asset Management Inc. Has $65.93 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $65,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,083 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,105 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $191.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day moving average of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $140.41 and a 52-week high of $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

