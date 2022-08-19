TD Asset Management Inc. Has $66.01 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265,262 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $66,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after acquiring an additional 282,187 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of SEE opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

