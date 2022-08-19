TD Asset Management Inc. Has $69.24 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $69,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $430,368,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,042 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after acquiring an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.