TD Asset Management Inc. Has $69.68 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,522 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $69,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.80 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

