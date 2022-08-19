TD Asset Management Inc. Has $78.02 Million Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,879 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Rivian Automotive worth $78,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,544 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 89.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $45,216,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 35.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is 38.90. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

