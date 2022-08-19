TD Asset Management Inc. Has $82.74 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 188,049 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $82,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $156,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

