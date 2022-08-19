TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,229 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $105,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $230.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average of $215.41. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.