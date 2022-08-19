TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $107,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $151.38 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.09.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

