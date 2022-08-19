TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,224 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Cooper Companies worth $96,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $326.97 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.01 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

