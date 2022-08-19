TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,550 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Atmos Energy worth $84,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average of $113.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.