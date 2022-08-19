TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 119,499 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119,499 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $67,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,085 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

