TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,945 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,945 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Lam Research worth $95,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $503.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.13 and a 200-day moving average of $495.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

