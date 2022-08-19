TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,812 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,812 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $75,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $236.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.73. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

