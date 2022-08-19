TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 236,574 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236,574 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Open Text worth $102,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

