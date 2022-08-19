TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,459 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Paychex worth $80,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $139.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day moving average of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

