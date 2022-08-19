TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,489 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Spotify Technology worth $98,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after buying an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 699.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $114.39 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

