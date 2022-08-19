TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 74,174 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,174 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of TransUnion worth $100,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,521,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,523,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after buying an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TransUnion by 585.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 388,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 331,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

TRU stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

