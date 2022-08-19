TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,481 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $66,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after acquiring an additional 263,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $446,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Realty

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Price Performance

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

