TD Securities Raises Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$55.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NPIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPIFF opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

About Northland Power

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

