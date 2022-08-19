TD Securities Upgrades Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$73.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.82.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$61.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$72.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 10.7700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

