Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 990 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Price Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

