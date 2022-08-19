Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 840 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.13.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

