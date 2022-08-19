Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $856,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GATX were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $103.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

