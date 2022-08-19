Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Livent were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.03.

Livent Price Performance

NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

